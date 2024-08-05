CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $48.89 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

