CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

