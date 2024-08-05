Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $204.44, but opened at $162.40. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $182.38, with a volume of 5,221,416 shares.

Specifically, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total value of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,716.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.27.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day moving average of $215.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 651.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Coinbase Global by 26.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,584 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

