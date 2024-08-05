Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Comerica Bank raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Union by 7,569.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after buying an additional 13,724,584 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 4.5% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

