Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

