Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

NYSE:ELPC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. 1,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

