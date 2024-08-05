Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCU stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCU. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

