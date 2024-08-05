Comparing Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Exelixis 0 7 10 0 2.59

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.84%. Exelixis has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Exelixis.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $170.28 million 3.72 -$225.25 million ($1.49) -2.89 Exelixis $1.85 billion 3.97 $207.76 million $0.64 37.77

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Exelixis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -126.49% -57.43% -27.14% Exelixis 11.10% 8.85% 6.91%

Summary

Exelixis beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic test which detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a patient's body during and after treatment, known as Minimal Residual Disease (MRD). The company offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, a novel, potent, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets VEGF receptors, MET and the TAM kinases (TYRO3, AXL and MER); and XB002, a next-generation tissue factor (TF)-targeting ADC, administered via intravenous infusion and composed of a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) against TF that is conjugated to an auristatin-based microtubulin inhibitor (MTI) payload. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

