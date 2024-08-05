Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.10.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

TSE:CMG opened at C$13.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.36. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Insiders sold 143,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

