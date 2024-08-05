ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $145.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. 2,882,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

