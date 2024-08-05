Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.35.

ED traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $101.35. 1,011,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,006. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

