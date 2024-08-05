Contrasting Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinstripes and Starbucks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Starbucks 0 16 9 0 2.36

Pinstripes currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Starbucks has a consensus price target of $90.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Starbucks.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.59 -$6.79 million N/A N/A Starbucks $36.48 billion 2.28 $4.12 billion $3.63 20.18

This table compares Pinstripes and Starbucks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Volatility & Risk

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinstripes and Starbucks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99% Starbucks 11.16% -49.38% 13.79%

Summary

Starbucks beats Pinstripes on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

