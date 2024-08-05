Copa (CPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $114.53.

Copa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

