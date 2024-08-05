Core Scientific (CORZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Core Scientific to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. On average, analysts expect Core Scientific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,693,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,849. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35.

CORZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

