Corpay (CPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Corpay to post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. On average, analysts expect Corpay to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Corpay Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CPAY stock opened at $270.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.04.
Corpay Company Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
