Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Corteva alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after buying an additional 678,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Corteva by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,133,000 after buying an additional 310,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Corteva by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.