Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 153,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,550. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

