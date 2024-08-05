CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $108.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.27, but opened at $77.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CoStar Group shares last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 90,429 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

