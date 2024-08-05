Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.36

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 34953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

