Coveo Solutions (CVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of C$41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.79 million.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.09. 142,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,298. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$5.89 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

CVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.63.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

