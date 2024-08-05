CRA International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

CRAI stock opened at $153.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $26,924,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in CRA International by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRA International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CRA International news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $778,136.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,136.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

