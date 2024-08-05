Crane NXT (CXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Crane NXT to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Crane NXT has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.100-4.350 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crane NXT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

