Crane NXT (CXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Crane NXT to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Crane NXT has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.100-4.350 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crane NXT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Crane NXT Price Performance
Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Crane NXT Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crane NXT
Crane NXT Company Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crane NXT
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.