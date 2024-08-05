CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.61

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 3352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.50.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 701.44%. The business had revenue of $941.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 344.26%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth $332,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

