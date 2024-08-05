Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.59. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cryoport by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cryoport by 52.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 511,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

