CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for CSW Industrials in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $306.91 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $327.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

