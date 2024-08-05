Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several analysts have commented on CFR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE CFR opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

