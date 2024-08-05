Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 4,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Put Option Volume Means a Bullish Future for Marriott Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.