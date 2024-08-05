CVS Health (CVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

