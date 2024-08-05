CVS Health (CVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.