CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
