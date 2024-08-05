Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.86 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 116,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,795. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

