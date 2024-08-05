DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Confluent in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

Confluent stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Confluent by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

