DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Tenable Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.77 on Monday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.