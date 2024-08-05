DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 38,932 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 112.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,729,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $65.10. 291,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,516. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Boston Properties



Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

