DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,189 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after buying an additional 507,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $28,771,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. 195,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

