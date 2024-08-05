DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE DINO traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $44.82. 176,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

