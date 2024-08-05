DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 146.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 330.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $70,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,432. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

