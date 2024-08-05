DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,193 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,183,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $11,718,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 571,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 309,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 109.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.