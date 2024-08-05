DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 288 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $10,395,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AZN traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,239. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.