DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 66,661 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 264.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,711,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.19.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

