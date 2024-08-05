DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $1,007,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $38.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $585.92. 2,696,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,676. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $816.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $835.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

