DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Vipshop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 375,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

