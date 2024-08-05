DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eversource Energy by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,928,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ES traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.59. 418,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

