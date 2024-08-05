DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after buying an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,766,000 after buying an additional 129,472 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 179,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

