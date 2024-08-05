DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in PG&E by 29.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,104. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

