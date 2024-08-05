DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 108,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $3.66 on Monday, reaching $53.48. 506,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,797,418. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.