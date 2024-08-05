DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MBLY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. 1,625,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

