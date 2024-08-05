DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 762.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bloom Energy by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:BE traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,543. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.