DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.78. The company had a trading volume of 268,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $91.71. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

