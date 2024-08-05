DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.94 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,415 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $14,676,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.9% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 234,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. 393,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

