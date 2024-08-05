DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock remained flat at $14.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,636,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,007,844. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.